Sights and Sounds from Saturday at Wintergrass 2018

Posted on by Tara Linhardt

Dust Bowl Revival at Wintergrass 2018 – photo © Tara Linhardt

The Wintergrass Festival was celebrating its 25th year, and Darol Anger and Mike Marshall also announced that they were celebrating their anniversary of 40 years of performing together duringthe festival. There was a nice mix throughout the day of the musical legends and some of the new, young, up-and-coming musicians, a variety of styles, plus different settings to see, listen to, learn from, and interact with some of the musicians.

Saturday had full stages, hallways full of jams, workshops, led jams, dances, and all that one would expect, but but there was also a live radio broadcast you could watch as Iaan Hughes from KBCS 91.3 interviewed and introduced some of the big name bands as they played a few songs for the folks in radio land first thing in the morning. (The broadcast was from 9:00 a.m. – noon.) Hats off to the musicians who rose up and jumped right into a live, on air broadcast singing, picking, and even doing some yodeling, all before noon.

Here is a clip from Laurie Lewis and The Right Hands at the live broadcast from the hallway of Wintergrass. 

Mike Marshall and Darol Anger played traditional Swedish tunes with Vasen. Olov Johansson playing the nyckelharpe, Mikael Marin on viola, and Roger Tallroth on guitar.

  • Choro Loco leads a choro jam at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Darol Anger and Mikael Marin at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dudley Connell with Seldom Scene on the radio at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Seldom Scene live on KCBS at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Seldom Scene live on KCBS at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dawg Trio (David Grisman, Sam Grisman, Danny Barnes) at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • San Grisman with Dawg Trio at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Danny Barnes with Dawg Trio at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • David Grisman and Sam Grisman with Dawg Trio at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hallway view at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Trying out guitars at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Friendly photo jam in WAMA room at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Gregory D'Elia (operations manager) and Patrick Whalen (program director) of KCBS at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hallway jam at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mark O'Connor chats with jammers at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Laurie Lewis & The Rights Hands at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Laurie Lewis on KBCS at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • O'Connor Band on KBCS at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • O'Connor Band on KBCS at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • O'Connor Band on KBCS at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • O'Connor Band on KBCS at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mike Marshall with Vasen at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Darol Anger and Mike Marshall on KBCS at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mike Marshall and Darol Anger with Vasen at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • KBCS poster at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Iaan Hughes introduces Rhapsody Songsters on KBCS at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Iaan Hughes interviews Seldom Scene on KBCS at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rushad Eggleston at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rushad Eggleston at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rushad Eggleston at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dust Bowl Revival at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dust Bowl Revival at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dust Bowl Revival wouldn't stop singing at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dust Bowl Revival at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The T Sisters at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Wendy Tyner, one of the organizers at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Record store at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt

