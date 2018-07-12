Sheriff Bryan Ward lip syncs to Blue Highway

If you spend any time at all on Facebook, or have someone in your household who does, you will surely be aware of the ongoing law enforcement lip sync challenge. Individual officers and groups of officers are goading one another to produce the best video of them pretending to sing their favorite song. Some departments have created fairly elaborate production numbers, complete with fancy footwork, while others have kept it fairly simple.

Most of the songs chosen have been from the pop music catalog, but one officer, Sheriff Bryan Ward of Hardy County, WV, wanted to show his appreciation for bluegrass Gospel. Eschewing the folderol some of the entries have displayed, Bryan simply sat in his patrol car and synced his way through Blue Highway’s arrangement of Wondrous Love, a true classic of the repertoire.

His may not get the most likes and shares of the many challenge videos on Facebook, but he gets props from us for his dignified approach to the song.

With his video, he shared these thoughts…

“Not the most dynamic lip sync-er but I’ll never back down from a challenge. More to come from the HCSO … Our deputies and staff have wayyyy more creativity and talent!! Thanks to Blue Highway for singing such a beautiful song and allowing me to pretend to sing.”

Well done, Sheriff! Let’s see some more bluegrass editions of the law enforcement challenge. If they are good, we’ll feature them here at Bluegrass Today.