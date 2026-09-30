From The Side of the Road… Bluegrass limericks!

As you may know, we have run several columns about bluegrass haiku in the past. A couple of weeks ago I made a promise I wasn’t sure I could keep, which was to explore bluegrass limericks. I’ll admit that the limerick form is quite a bit more challenging, but I’m ready to give it a go.

The limerick is a form of Irish and English poetry that may date back to as early as the 13th century, but which was later popularized in the 19th century (some things, just like curling and democracy, take a long time to catch on). The British writer Edward Lear is credited with its popularity, though he preferred the term “nonsense” to “limerick,” and published a bunch of these little poems in a book called The Book of Nonsense.

Well the nonsense aspect certainly piqued my interest, since I’ve always been a fan of the nonsense song, like The Cuckoo, The Salty Dog Blues, and most western swing songs:

Sittin’ in the window singin’ to my love

The slop bucket fell from the window up above

A mule and a grasshopper eatin’ ice cream

The mule got sick so they laid him on a beam

I rest my case.

Anyway, the limerick has often been used either as children’s verse—which was Lear’s focus—or as more adult, innuendo-oriented fare (please don’t accidentally mix up those two boxes!) but there can really be all kinds, so why not some bluegrass limericks?

The form is tricky: it’s a five-line poem with an AABBA rhyme scheme, and is recited in a lilting 6/8 time, like a jig. Like bluegrass songs about bluegrass, there’s even a limerick about limericks, of unknown authorship:

The limerick packs laughs anatomical

Into space that is quite economical

But the good ones I’ve seenSo seldom are clean

And the clean ones so seldom are comical

And an unusual one by British mathematician Leigh Mercer:

A dozen, a gross, and a score

Plus three times the square root of four

Divided by seven

Plus five times eleven

Is nine-squared and not a bit more

I understand this even less than the Stay All Night lyrics above, but note the AABBA form in both.

Or this one:

Tonight the super trouper lights are gonna find me

Shining like the sun

Smiling, having fun

Feeling like a number one

Oh sorry, that was the ABBA rhyme scheme. Never mind.

You might be wondering, could AI just write some funny bluegrass limericks for us? Well for one thing, I’m opposed to it because I’m told that AI limericks consume even more water at the data centers than ordinary writing assignments do. However, I did try one or two as an experiment, and again we learn that AI has no real sense of humor, that being a very human characteristic. It also seemed to struggle with the form. In fact AI is more likely to kill us all before it can write a genuinely funny or clever bluegrass limerick or a genuinely funny anything, really. Also, it may know that Carter Stanley passed away in 1966 or that Charlie Moore played with Bill Napier, but it has no sense of who those people really were, or what their music was like, or why it mattered.

So no, at least for now, the bluegrass limerick must be strictly a human endeavor.

Here are my attempts to rewrite some bluegrass songs as limericks. These won’t be very bawdy, since outside of Pretty Polly, we tend to keep things pretty family-friendly in our music:

Pig in a Pen

There stands my pig in a pen

It all seemed so perfect but then

A girl to feed swine

Can be so hard to find

When I’m back on the road once again

Bringing Mary Home

There once was a small girl named Mary

Whose hitchhiking habits were scary

Her mom at the door

Sighed “another encore?

You’d think by thirteen this would vary”

Down the Road

Every morning he walks to see Pearly

Often he heads out quite early

Old man Flatt owns a farm

From the hogs to the barn

This relates to the song somehow, surely

(hint: when reading, put the emphasis on “Flatt” and it will work out right)

Mule Skinner Blues (with a twist in the story)

I hired out as a mule skinner

In truth I was just a beginner

The mules ran away

And the captain did say

Stick to yodeling, at that you’re a winner

Backin’ to Birmingham

There once was a man in Chicago

At driving he thought he’d have a-go

He climbed in the truck

In reverse it was stuck

But you have to admire his bravado

Note: limericks usually favor true rhymes, but that one took a little liberty with the “Chicago/bravado” rhyme. I’m sorry, it was either that or have him bypass Birmingham and back it all the way to Mar-a-Lago!

Here’s one that’s more about a specific recording of a song, with a tribute to the late Pat Enright worked in:

I’m a Man of Constant Sorrow

Pat Enright he sang on the chorus

The song, it seems, never will bore us

When sung in the flick

A small visual trick

George Clooney lip-synced it for us

Leaving songs for a moment, here’s one offering up a band for summer gig:

Hey here’s a new band you should try

They’re free on the fourth of July

They’re right in your budget

We’ll let you judge it

Their logo was done with AI

Finally, one band’s studio experience:

Our band has gone in to record

Spent everything we could afford

We’re on take twenty-nine

Of a song about “shine”

Now the engineer’s sitting there bored

I hope you enjoyed these. Please don’t expect a follow-up to this anytime soon. The rhyming portion of my brain, which is located right next to the “now where did I put my keys?” portion, is exhausted!