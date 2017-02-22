Saturday at Joe Val 2017

Moonshine Falls on the Showcase Stage at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) – photo © Tara Linhardt

Saturday was a really big day at the Joe Val Bluegrass Festival, packed full with all sorts of great workshops, monitored slow jams, spontaneous jam sessions throughout the hotel rooms and lobbies, and of course great musical acts on the Showcase Stage and Main Stage. They even had a slot on the main stage titled “Don’t Miss This Band!” The surprise band turned out to be Della Mae who had the advanced group of the Kids Academy sit in with them at the end of their set. The stages had performances with a great blend of fresh new faces, local favorites, and true bluegrass legends.

The Boston Bluegrass Union also presents Heritage awards each year to honor people who have made substantial contributions to furthering bluegrass in the New England region. The late Mike Kropp received the Artist and Industry Award for his many years as a performer and work in various roles of the music business throughout his life. The Industry Award went to Candi Sawyer from Vermont who has presented many concert series and the popular Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival among other musical activities and projects over the years.

  • Zoe Guigueno with Della at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • These folks have hotel camped at festivals before; Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Terry Eldredge with the Grascals at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Sofia Chiarandini of the Korey Brodsky Band at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Skip Gorman at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Skip Gorman Workshop at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Brad Hudson with Sideline t Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rob Flax & Friends on Showcase Stage at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rob Flax at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rick Brodsky of the Korey Brodsky Band at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Richard Bennett with Flashback at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Phil Ledbetter with Flashback at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Moonshine Falls on the Showcase Stage at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Members of the Boston Bluegrass Union Board pretended to be the suprise band at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kristin Scott Benson with the Grascals at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Korey Brodsky at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Korey Brodsky Band at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Josh Swift with Quicksilver at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jeff Horton, Janet Kropp, and Taylor Armeding receive BBU Heritage Award for the late Mike Kropp at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hot jam in the hallways at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hallway picker at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Flashback at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dustin Pyrtle & Eli Johnston with Quicksilver at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Doyle Lawson at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Doyle Lawson at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Doyle Lawson at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Don Rigsby with Flashback at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Della Mae at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Della Mae at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Della Mae with the Advanced Group from Kids Academy at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Della Mae at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Danny Roberts and John Bryan with the Grascals at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Bill Knowlton, MC, known partly for his fantastic pants at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Korey Brodsky Band at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Korey and Sofia of the Korey Brodsky Band at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Della Mae at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Della Mae with the Advanced Group from Kids Academy at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Della Mae with the Advanced Group from Kids Academy at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Stuart Wyrick and Richard Bennett with Flashback at Joe Val Bluegrass Festival (2/18/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt

Tara Linhardt is a music educator, recording artist and independent film producer in Loudon County, VA. She has a Masters in Education and has been performing and teaching traditional music for years both privately and in festivals, workshops, and traditional music camps such as the Traditions Week at McDaniel College in Westminster, MD and the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival. Tara also holds the Guinness Book World's Record for organizing the Largest Mandolin Ensemble in the history of the world!

