Saturday at Grey Fox 2017

Saturday at Grey Fox was beautiful. The sun came out, with loads of cool events and music along with it. There were so many things to chose from throughout the day. Our hosts seem to have some of everything – like dance workshops and led dances, yoga, morning meditation, led and un-led jams, and kids shows. There was once again the popular live “bluegrass karaoke” where you could get up and sing or pick, and have a full live band backing you up and making you sound good. The Kids Academy kids were out there busking away when they were not in classes providing small concerts for anyone wanting to listen throughout the campground.

Grey Fox not only encourages the younger generations to play traditional music through their Kid’s Academy, but also provides scholarship every year to some deserving young musicians to continue their studies in music. Ron Thomason and Mary Doub presented this year’s happy recipients to the audience at the High Meadow stage where people could hear these two lucky gentlemen perform.

Watch this year’s 2017 Bill Vernon Memorial Scholarship recipients, Korey Brodsky and Grant Flick, below.

Then of course is the obvious elements of the various musical events on all of the main stages of the festival with some of the biggest names in bluegrass and some of the emerging new talent as well.

Bill and the Belles

Kris Truelson is Bill (guitarist/vocalist) with Bill and Belles. Not only does he perform regularly with his cool oldstyle band, but he is also the programming director and producer of Radio Bristol at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, VA. He had part of the day’s show from the Creekside Stage broadcast live to Radio Bristol. One can listen to Radio Bristol online nowadays from anywhere. To learn more about other interesting broadcasts and projects of Radio Bristol check them out at birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/radio.

They played at their live broadcast as well as some other fine musicians. Here is a little taste of some of what was on their live broadcast.

Tony Trischka with Brittany Haas, Michael Daves, Dominic Leskie, and Mike Bub play Fox Chase.

And here is their segment on Farm and Fun Time.

All the way through to the end of the evening there were great musicians throwing down together in spontaneous unrehearsed music fun. Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen had an assortment of all sorts of friends joining them on the main stage for the late night set. Here is a clip from Frank with friends sitting in, including Avril Smith, Kimber Ludiker, Jenni Lyn Gardner, Jesse Brock, Nicky Sanders, and David Benedict.

Daybreak In Dixie