The Coal Porters have always been something of an anachronism. For starters, they’re a bluegrass band based in London, led by an American expat, Sid Griffin. Even so, there’s no denying the Coal Porters’ commitment to their cause. Griffin, a
Bluegrass Today Profiles
Six Questions with Steeldrivers’ Kelvin Damrell
When Kentucky born musician Kelvin Damrell was hired by the Steeldrivers in late January 2018, the farthest the 24-year-old guitarist had gone to perform had been four hours outside his hometown of Berea in Eastern Kentucky. In fact, it wasn’t
Darrin Vincent – Things come in season
Darrin Vincent, and his father Johnny According to Darrin Vincent, the bass playing half of Dailey & Vincent, his daddy, Johnny, always told him, “Things come in season.” The era of the 1960s was a season of beginnings for Johnny. He
Bluegrass Beyond Borders – Slocan Ramblers
Authenticity is a hard commodity to come by, a casualty of the need for commercial credence. Traditional music may not be the most viable option in the marketplace today, but the resurgence of bluegrass and the emergence of that hybrid
Marty Stuart – A Timeline
When you hear the name Marty Stuart, you visualize a stunning head of hair, neck scarf tied perfectly, and a voice that mixes superbly with his extraordinary vocal and instrumental talents. As I sat on the 2nd row at The Tower
Bluegrass Beyond Borders – The Kruger Brothers Epitomize the Immigrant’s Appreciation
The Kruger Brothers are an ideal example of the impact bluegrass has made on music, even on those who live far from American shores. It was that profound impression that lured brothers Jens and Uwe Kruger away from their native
Dick Boak – 40 years at Martin Guitars
All of us know at least one person who seems to have a dream job. Doing something they love so much, that they would probably have done it without being paid, but yet also being handsomely rewarded for the job.
Bryan Bowers: A love affair with the autoharp
A rare opportunity arose recently while attending a house concert, as Bryan Bowers, world renowned autoharp player, made a quick stop in Edmond, OK and performed for a select group of fans. He's in the Autoharp Hall of fame, and Frets
Bluegrass Beyond Borders – To Russia With Love
Even 20 years ago, the notion of a band from another country specializing in bluegrass was somewhat startling. Back then, one group in particular pioneered the idea that bluegrass could be a universal language, and the fact that that group
On This Day #53 – Bill Emerson turns 80
On this day ….. On January 22, 1938, Bill Emerson was born in Washington D.C., from where he went on to be one of the most important banjo players in bluegrass music history. William Hundley "Bill" Emerson, Jr. was influenced towards becoming