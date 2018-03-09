Jeff Hooker, North Carolina musician, passed away on March 6 following a bout with cancer. He was 62 years of age. Known as a mandolinist, Jeff was also a fine bluegrass singer and songwriter. His most well-know song was surely I'll
Nashville Dobro Camp launches in July
The inaugural Nashville Dobro Camp will be held this June, just outside of Music City in Tennessee. Held in a private home outfitted for the occasion, with bunk beds and all meals provided, the camp will be hosted by Adam Chowning
Geoff Gay to Country Gentlemen Tribute Band
The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band has announced their new fifth member, following the retirement of original reso-guitarist Mark Clifton at the end of last year. Formed some years ago by famed Country Gentlemen bassist Bill Yates, the Tribute Band continues
Don Hoos passes
Don Hoos with his son, David, in the mid 1960s Donald F Hoos passed away on February 25, 2018 in Skokie, north of Chicago, Illinois. He was 81 years old. He had been sick for the past six months and was
Raining In My Heart single drops for Ralph II
Ralph Stanley II has released a second single from his recent album, his first since taking over The Clinch Mountain Boys following his father and namesake's passing in 2016. The self-titled project has already generated a #1 on our Bluegrass
Video shoot for Redhead Express March 19
The ginger haired Walker sisters in Redhead Express have planned a live video shoot in Nashville on March 19. They are inviting all their fans out to enjoy the show, which will include one set of their pop music covers, done
New single drops for Edgar Loudermilk Band
Pinecastle Records is now four weeks into their spring promotion, 11 Weeks of New Singles, where they'll release a new track from an upcoming album each Friday through April 20. The latest comes from The Edgar Loudermilk Band featuring Jeff Autry,
New edition of Larry Stephenson Band for 2018
The Larry Stephenson Band has a new look for 2018 as they start the season. Of course, Larry is still at the helm performing his signature high lonesome bluegrass music, but with a new band in tow. Long time fans will
Wes Rineer passes
Band photo, on right: Wes Rineer, Joe Ed King, Ted Lundy, and Bob Paisley Wes Rineer, a five-string bass player, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at Blake Medical Center, Bradenton, Florida. He was 79
Peter Rowan returns to his roots – track premiere
Carter Stanley has been an inspiration to many in the bluegrass field. For Peter Rowan, that influence has simmered for more than half a century. The impression that Rowan was left with after meeting Carter Stanley for the first time has