The Blackbird Said from The Page Turners

We’ve told this story so many times it’s starting to feel like a cliche…

They met while studying in the American Roots program at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, and decided to start playing together. Last year they were awarded the Best Duo award at the FreshGrass festival, and have just released a self-titled EP/CD featuring their original songs.

It may be a familiar tale, but it’s also 100% true. Carolyn Kendrick and Jake Howard are The Page Turners, and they are turning heads as well throughout the bluegrass and old time world.

While on the west coast promoting the new CD, they hooked up with banjo played Max Schwartz and shot this video for one of their songs, The Blackbird Said.

You can learn more about The Page Turners on their official web site.