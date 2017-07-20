The Blackbird Said from The Page Turners

Posted on by John Lawless

We’ve told this story so many times it’s starting to feel like a cliche…

They met while studying in the American Roots program at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, and decided to start playing together. Last year they were awarded the Best Duo award at the FreshGrass festival, and have just released a self-titled EP/CD featuring their original songs.

It may be a familiar tale, but it’s also 100% true. Carolyn Kendrick and Jake Howard are The Page Turners, and they are turning heads as well throughout the bluegrass and old time world.

While on the west coast promoting the new CD, they hooked up with banjo played Max Schwartz and shot this video for one of their songs, The Blackbird Said.

You can learn more about The Page Turners on their official web site.

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

