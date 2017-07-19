Tony Wray endorses Crowder Guitars

One of the biggest guitarists in bluegrass – who also generates a giant sound – is Tony Wray, with Blue Mafia. A large man, who pulls a large tone, Tony is known to put the pick to the string with force and authority.

By chance he met Richie Crowder at at Bluegrass First Class in North Carolina earlier this year when the band was performing, and checked out some of his Crowder Guitars. The two hit it off right away, and before the festival was finished, Richie offered Tony an endorsement deal and a custom-built guitar.

Wray and Crowder share a passion for pre-war dreadnaughts, and since Richie models his on those old classics, it didn’t take Tony long to accept. It did, however, take another 5 months for the guitar to be built, made to his personal specifications with a wider neck, and a larger sound hole. Tony wants to call his signature model the Damascus Road, made with mahogany back and sides and a red spruce top.

They hit it off in more than just the world of guitars, as Tony described Crowder’s willingness to make him just what he wanted.