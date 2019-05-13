Sam Bush accepts honorary doctorate at WKU

Sam Bush received another of many career achievements on Saturday in Bowling Green, Kentucky, when he accepted an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from Western Kentucky University during their spring commencement ceremony.

In a brief acceptance speech, Bush spoke of growing up just outside of town, and having played with his high school marching band on that same football field. You can see in this video of the presentation that he was deeply appreciative of this honor.

Following Saturday’s commencement, Sam and the band headed for St Louis for a concert Sunday with The St Louis Community College Meramec Symphonic Band and Concert Choir. They did a rehearsal but not long before the show, Sam reported severe abdominal pains and was hospitalized for observation and diagnosis.

A statement on his condition is expected shortly, but for the moment, his family is requesting privacy. This is not thought to be a major medical issue.

We will share further details as they are available.

UPDATE 5:00 p.m.:

Sam’s wife wife, Lynn, issued this statement this afternoon…

The most recent Grad of WKU!

We want to thank all of you for your love and concern for Sam. Sunday, Sam was taken to the ER (thank you Stephen Mougin) with excruciating pain in his abdomen; it came on suddenly and only got worse as the day went on. He was admitted Sunday night after many tests and pain management. He is undergoing more testing due to some gastrointestinal infections and issues.

Sadly he had to cancel his gig with STLCC-Meramec. Everyone there has been so generous and understanding and we will make it up for all of you ASAP. Sam is being well taken care of and where he needs to be for the next few days, just layin’ low and healing. Thanks again Music Lovers, family and friends, rest easy. Sam will be up and ready to pick, next level, in no time.

Lynn (& Sam)