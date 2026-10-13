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Rudy Fest comes to an end

Event Details

Rudy Fest

After 25 years as one of Kentucky’s most popular bluegrass festivals, the proprietors of Rudy Fest have announced that it is coming to an end. Rudy Burchett, Tom Carper, and Leroy Walker have shared a letter with the bluegrass community with their plans to retire and close up shop.

The tie-dye, the headbands, and the crazy times at the Poppy Mountain Campground in Morehead, KY will come no more. Longtime fans will have only their memories of the great fun at Rudy Fest going forward.

Here is the letter shared yesterday:

Dear friends, family, and supporters,

The Rudy Fest members will be announcing the end of an era. With much thought and heartache, we decided to retire from the Rudy Fest LLC and close out the festival.

First, we would like to thank all the attendees, volunteers, sponsors, musicians, agents, promoters, and businesses that have helped make Rudy Fest successful this past 25 years. Without all of you there is no way we could have made the event what it has grown into.

In 25 years, we have had the opportunity to bring the biggest and best bluegrass to Kentucky and become one of the best bluegrass festivals in the country. This has allowed us to support our community in so many ways there are too many to list, but the biggest must be our local youth sports programs. This is by far our biggest regret in not continuing the festival. The joy of our family reunions each June, as we called them, will be missed by so many, these memories will last a lifetime and never be forgotten.

As we start other adventures in our lives we look forward to the possibilities for each of us. Again, we deeply appreciate all the support over the years from everyone. We could not have done it without you.

Love and Appreciate Ya,

Rudy Burchett
Tom Carper
Leroy Walker

The end of an era, indeed.

Perhaps someone will step up and launch a new festival in the shadow left by Rudy Fest. These three have earned their rest.

Well done Rudy, Tom, and Leroy!

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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