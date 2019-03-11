Rosine I Cry from Christian Davis

Christian Davis hit the bluegrass work with a bang back in 2010 when he signed on with Dailey & Vincent.

He was hired as a bass singer, but in the bluegrass way, Jamie and Darrin insisted that he also play an instrument. So poor Christian was brought out holding a guitar before he even learned to play one! But he struggled on and became a decent guitarist in time, and won over the D&V fans with his warm personality and his deep, resonant bass voice.

After five years with the band, Davis took his leave to start working on a music ministry of his own, and a solo career as a singer. He told us at the time that his new sound would be structured around both bluegrass and country music, and he signed in 2017 to work with Keith Barnacastle and Turnberry Records. Keith also manages Christian, and they have released a first single from their first album together.

The album is titled, The Big Picture, and was recorded with assistance from Rob Ickes, Matt Menefee, Avery Bright, Carl Minor, Ethan Ballinger, Austin Hoke, and several others. It mixes all the musical styles that Davis holds dear, including bluegrass, contemporary Christian, and Gospel.

This first single is pure bluegrass – it’s even about Bill Monroe! Well, about his home at least. Rosine I Cry asks the town where Big Mon was born and raised, metaphorically speaking, where it is located, making reference to the fact that it is way back in the hills, away from prying eyes and big city lights. Christian sings it as a duet with Rhonda Vincent, as you can hear in this lyric video created for the song.

The Big Picture is available now wherever you purchase music online, or on CD from Christian’s web site. Radio programmers can find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.