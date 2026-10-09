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Ronnie Bowman Tribute in Nashville December 1

Event Details

Ronnie Bowman TRibute

Tuesday, December 1, has been chosen as the date for a gala tribute concert for the late Ronnie Bowman, put on by Eclipse Music, who handled song publishing during his career.

The show will be held at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, and will feature performances by many of the country music artists who knew Ronnie, recorded his music, or simply respected his songwriting during his life. On the bill are Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, Ronnie Dunn, Lee Ann Womack, Dierks Bentley, Ernest, Dean Dillon, Ricky Skaggs & Sharon White, The Isaacs, Jason Crabb, Jake Owens, Clint Daniels, Storme Warren, The Del McCoury Band, Mark Collie, Makayla Lynn, Dalton Davis, and The Cannon Family.

Bowman lost his life tragically on March 22 of this year in a motorcycle accident at 64 years of age. The sudden absence of such a bright light in bluegrass and country music has left a gaping hole in many lives. In the bluegrass world, we knew Ronnie mostly as a singer and songwriter, from his early days with Lost & Found, through a remarkably productive period with Lonesome River Band, as a solo artist, and then primarily as a songwriter. The country scene knows his contributions mostly as a writer, though all who recorded his music were aware of his unique, warm, and instantly recognizable voice.

Tickets are now available online, starting at $150. VIP options are also on offer.

This should be a memorable evening. One hopes that the bluegrass world will host a similar event from within our ranks.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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