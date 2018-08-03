Remington Ryde signs with Hideaway Farm & Storytellers Museum

Pennsylvania-based grassers Remington Ryde have signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with The Hideaway Farm & Storytellers Museum in Bon Aqua, Tennessee. Owners Brian and Sally Oxley manage this historic location, once owned by Johnny Cash, have saved it from oblivion, and restored it into a tourist attraction for live music about 40 miles southwest of Nashville.

As early as the mid-19th century, the property had served as a health spa, with healing qualities ascribed to the natural springs found in the area. Log cabins had been built and guests would come and stay to recover their vitality. The old general store was located along the railroad tracks that would bring visitors to the spa, where they could stock up on provisions before venturing on to the cabins.

Initially settled by William Loch Weems in 1826, the farm and property had become dilapidated when it came into Johnny’s possession in the 1970s. Once restored, Cash lived there until he died in 2003. The old farm house was his home, and he reconditioned the old general store building to serve as a concert stage. Brian Oxley purchased the property in 2016 and launched its complete restoration.

Ryan Frankhouser of Remington Ryde says that the band is proud to represent the Storytellers Museum, and have done up their tour bus with graphics that promote its location and activities – plus a special bluegrass event coming this fall.

“We would like to thank the Oxleys for making Remington Ryde and the whole bluegrass community a part of their amazing family and business. If you are near the Nashville area, be sure to stop at this amazing location. This October I am helping run the 1st Annual Bon Aqua Bluegrass Festival at the Hideaway Farm.”

The Museum retains an extensive collection of Johnny Cash photos and memorabilia, including the One Piece At A Time car, built in response to the hit song Cash recorded in 1976 about an auto factory worker who built a Cadillac with pieces he took home over the years.

More details about the Museum can be found online.