20 Things You Didn’t Know About … The Kody Norris Show

Claire Ratliff

Deeply rooted in folk and bluegrass music, Kody Norris has crafted a group and a performance style that harkens back to the traditions of Bill Monroe, Jimmy Martin, the Stanley Brothers, and the Grand Ole Opry … with a bit of Vaudeville thrown in for good measure, and pure entertainment. Always clad in colorful, tailored suits, hats and ornate boots, the band earns its moniker as a “show.” Top notch picking is center stage, but humor and flash are part of the package.

The Kody Norris Show is traditional, clean cut, acoustic, and always entertaining. With a brand new single, Kentucky Darlin’, the foursome is fronted by Norris on guitar, his fiddling “sweetie,” Mary Rachel Nalley, with Tyler Wiseman on bass, and Josiah Tyree on banjo.

  1. Tyler is an avid drummer and pianist. He was in the marching band in high school.
  2. The band plays “Tag” every June for the entire month. The only “safe zone” is the tour bus … no fair tagging ono the bus!
  3. Kody is a master chef.
  4. Mary Rachel is the only band member from Kentucky.
  5. TKNS is the first professional band for both Josiah and Tyler.
  6. Kody and Mary Rachel own 5 dogs who travel with the band: Amos, Andi, Roscoe, Opal, and Stetson.
  7. Everyone is the band has a nickname given by Kody after they join TKNS… Tylers is Tater, Josiah is Skidmark, and Mary Rachel is Chubby!
  8. Josiah is an avid gardener who will gladly offer lessons in starting his prized rototiller.
  9. Kody chose the music business, but was also interested in a career in the literary field. He may yet write the Great American Novel.
  10. Tyler has a Class A Commercial Drivers License.
  11. Kody and Mary Rachel are restoring a 1861 plantation style home which they plan to use for their wedding venue.
  12. Mary Rachel once worked as a deputy clerk at the Warren County Clerks Office in Bowling Green, KY.
  13. All three of the guys in the band are Tennessee natives.
  14. Josiah is 19, Mary Rachel is 23, Tyler is 24, and Kody is 31
  15. With a love for classic cars and hotrods, Kody and his dad own several restored rides. One of those is a 1960 Cadillac, the inspiration for one of Kody’s songs.
  16. The only vegetable that Tyler will eat is a potato, Hence his nickname… Tater.
  17. Kody collects vintage metal lunchboxes.
  18. This is now Kody’s 11th year on the road.
  19. Kody shares a birthday with Earl Scruggs … January 6th.
  20. Our most commonly heard question on the road: How many custom-made rhinestone suits does Kody own? (The answer is 13)

