20 Things You Didn’t Know About … The Kody Norris Show

Deeply rooted in folk and bluegrass music, Kody Norris has crafted a group and a performance style that harkens back to the traditions of Bill Monroe, Jimmy Martin, the Stanley Brothers, and the Grand Ole Opry … with a bit of Vaudeville thrown in for good measure, and pure entertainment. Always clad in colorful, tailored suits, hats and ornate boots, the band earns its moniker as a “show.” Top notch picking is center stage, but humor and flash are part of the package.
The Kody Norris Show is traditional, clean cut, acoustic, and always entertaining. With a brand new single, Kentucky Darlin’, the foursome is fronted by Norris on guitar, his fiddling “sweetie,” Mary Rachel Nalley, with Tyler Wiseman on bass, and Josiah Tyree on banjo.
- Tyler is an avid drummer and pianist. He was in the marching band in high school.
- The band plays “Tag” every June for the entire month. The only “safe zone” is the tour bus … no fair tagging ono the bus!
- Kody is a master chef.
- Mary Rachel is the only band member from Kentucky.
- TKNS is the first professional band for both Josiah and Tyler.
- Kody and Mary Rachel own 5 dogs who travel with the band: Amos, Andi, Roscoe, Opal, and Stetson.
- Everyone is the band has a nickname given by Kody after they join TKNS… Tylers is Tater, Josiah is Skidmark, and Mary Rachel is Chubby!
- Josiah is an avid gardener who will gladly offer lessons in starting his prized rototiller.
- Kody chose the music business, but was also interested in a career in the literary field. He may yet write the Great American Novel.
- Tyler has a Class A Commercial Drivers License.
- Kody and Mary Rachel are restoring a 1861 plantation style home which they plan to use for their wedding venue.
- Mary Rachel once worked as a deputy clerk at the Warren County Clerks Office in Bowling Green, KY.
- All three of the guys in the band are Tennessee natives.
- Josiah is 19, Mary Rachel is 23, Tyler is 24, and Kody is 31
- With a love for classic cars and hotrods, Kody and his dad own several restored rides. One of those is a 1960 Cadillac, the inspiration for one of Kody’s songs.
- The only vegetable that Tyler will eat is a potato, Hence his nickname… Tater.
- Kody collects vintage metal lunchboxes.
- This is now Kody’s 11th year on the road.
- Kody shares a birthday with Earl Scruggs … January 6th.
- Our most commonly heard question on the road: How many custom-made rhinestone suits does Kody own? (The answer is 13)