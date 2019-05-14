20 Things You Didn’t Know About … The Kody Norris Show

Deeply rooted in folk and bluegrass music, Kody Norris has crafted a group and a performance style that harkens back to the traditions of Bill Monroe, Jimmy Martin, the Stanley Brothers, and the Grand Ole Opry … with a bit of Vaudeville thrown in for good measure, and pure entertainment. Always clad in colorful, tailored suits, hats and ornate boots, the band earns its moniker as a “show.” Top notch picking is center stage, but humor and flash are part of the package.

The Kody Norris Show is traditional, clean cut, acoustic, and always entertaining. With a brand new single, Kentucky Darlin’, the foursome is fronted by Norris on guitar, his fiddling “sweetie,” Mary Rachel Nalley, with Tyler Wiseman on bass, and Josiah Tyree on banjo.