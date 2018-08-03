Dark Side Of The Mountain drops for Unspoken Tradition

Mountain Home has released a third single today from one of their latest signees, Unspoken Tradition, from western North Carolina.

Dark Side Of The Mountain is a new song from the murder ballad tradition, written by bluegrass songwriters Paula Breedlove and Brad Davis. Unspoken Tradition’s bassist Lee Shufford sings lead on this one, which tells of a man who knows a secret place where his former lover lays dead. Morbid, yes, but the story goes on to recount his guilt and dismay over the killing.

Here’s a taste in this video tease.

The new single is available from popular download and streaming sites online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

