Track Premiere: Next Train South from the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys continue on in their effort to bring back the old time, traditional bluegrass sound with their first single release on Rounder Records.

Reaching way back to 1974, the Boys turn in a top notch version of Next Train South from Missouri group Dub Crouch, Norman Ford & The Bluegrass Rounders. It’s a hard charging number that PRB mandolinist C.J. Lewandowski says suits them just fine.

“Their intense love for real bluegrass led them to make some of the best unknown albums in bluegrass history. They played for the love of the music, not the fame. That’s exactly what The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys do, as well.

It’s the perfect real bluegrass song. It’s an older song, but has been a buried gem. We brought it out, shined it up, and made it new again. I love how it’s ‘our’ song, but it’s still Dub and Norman’s. The hard driving melody with heavy banjo influence and the unique chorus are just what we want: echo the past, honor the fathers, but bring the music to new audiences with our own touch. Represent the music the best way we can and bring the real stuff to the table. This song is perfect for that.”

Their first Rounder won’t be released until 2019, but Next Train South is available now from popular download and streaming sites online.