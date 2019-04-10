Point Of No Return video from Amanda Cook

Mountain Fever has followed up their latest single for Amanda Cook, Point Of No Return, with a music video. It was shot in the studio while they were cutting this next record, set for release this week.

Point Of No Return is a deeply thoughtful song, written by Ashby Frank, about the traveling life and what compels us forward. Amanda gives it a lovely reading, supported by her touring band.

The video finds Cook and company in the Mountain Fever studio this past winter, along with shots driving through the Blue Ridge mountains, familiar to anyone who passes through southwestern Virginia where the label is located.

Point Of No Return, the album, will release of Friday, April 12, on CD, vinyl, and for digital download. Pre-orders are enabled now from the popular online resellers.