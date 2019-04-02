Point Of No Return from Amanda Cook

Mountain Fever Records has released a third single from their upcoming album by Amanda Cook.

This time it’s the title track for Point Of No Return, which finds Cook in fine voice on a smooth contemporary bluegrass about making changes in life. Amanda is supported by her touring group, Carolyne VanLierop on banjo, George Mason on fiddle, and Joshua Faul on bass, with Aaron Ramsey on guitar and mandolin.

Cook says that this one captured her imagination right away, as it mirrors the ride she’s been on going from a bank employee in western Florida to the roller coaster world of the music business in just a few years’ time.

“When I first heard Ashby Frank’s song Point Of No Return, it spoke to me. I feel like it represents the journey that I’m on with my music and my career. I truly have reached the point that I could never go back to what I was doing before. Music is my life, and I’m so truly blessed to do what I do. It was a no-brainer to make this tune the title track of my new album. I’m proud of the work the band did recording it, and I hope everyone enjoys it!”

Point Of No Return, the album, is set to drop on April 12. The single is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.

There are a lot of expectations for this record, Amanda’s first since signing a long-term contract with Mountain Fever. It sounds like it’s likely to live up to the hype.