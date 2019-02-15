Photos from the February Palatka Bluegrass Festival

The 15th February Palatka Bluegrass Festival held at the Rodeheaver Boys Ranch has begun. Norman and Judy Adams have outdone themselves this weekend.

John Holder has brought his Blue Ridge Sound crew in again. John has the sound system completely tuned to the pavilion. Sherry Boyd does an excellent job as MC at all of the Adams festivals.

The first day was kicked off by long time festival favorites, The Crowe Brothers. They bring the sounds of Maggie Valley to every show, and their sibling harmony is always striking. Donna Ulisse has long been recognized as one of the premier song writers in bluegrass music. She, along with the Poor Mountain Boys, has become a favorite at many festivals. Donna’s music comes from the heart. The back story of every song she writes makes each song special. Find out where she is playing and make it a point to see her.

The Gibson Brothers followed with their superb sibling harmonies and brotherly banter. I think the audience is always on the edges of their seats waiting to hear what Leigh will have to say about Eric. Once in a while Eric gets in a zinger of his own. The Larry Stephenson Band was up next. Larry is celebrating his 30th year as a band leader, and has maintained his own sound for all of that 30 years. He is touring with all new musicians this year. These young guys are all top notch musicians and singers. Larry stated: “Sometimes change is a good thing.” The band has encouraged him to dig out some of his older chestnuts and put them back in his show. Larry also said: “It’s all good.” It certainly is Larry.

Dailey and Vincent closed out the day with a big set of country, Gospel, bluegrass, shenanigans, and humor. Jamie and Darrin have surrounded themselves with great young musicians. They are top flight entertainers.

Friday and Saturday have more of the same great entertainment. Mountain Faith, The Dry Branch Fire Squad, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Penny Creek, and the Del McCoury Band make Friday special.

Saturday brings The Dry Branch Fire Squad, The Moron Brothers, The Little Roy and Lizzy Show, The Inspirations, and Rhonda Vincent & the Rage to the Rodeheaver stage.

Join us for some of the best in bluegrass music.