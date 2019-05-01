Over and Over from Gena Britt

Gena Britt is surely one of the most beloved personalities in bluegrass. Since she was a teenager, you could find Gena at festivals and conventions in the North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee region, looking for a jam and a chance to pick.

Now as a grown up lady with two daughters of her own, she is still out there with her banjo, performing at the highest professional level. Stints with Petticoat Junction, New Vintage, Lou Reid & Carolina, and Alan Bibey & Grasstowne have made hers a familiar face on the festival stage, and she had released a solo project in 2008, Doing All I Can. As if that wasn’t enough, Gena was a founding member of The Daughters Of Bluegrass, and toured with her own Gena Britt Band for several years as well.

Today she is a member of Sister Sadie, among the most fun-loving bands ever assembled in bluegrass, and her increased visibility has led to a new solo album, Chronicle – Friends and Music, coming up soon on Pinecastle Records.

A debut single is out this week showing off Britt’s solid banjo playing and lead singing chops, a new song by Eli Johnston and Kevin McKinnon, called Over and Over. She is supported by Darren Nicholson on mandolin, Dustin Benson on guitar, Josh Matheny on reso-guitar, and Deanie Richardson on fiddle. Tina Adair and Scott Vestal sing harmony vocals.

It’s a driving bluegrass train song about a man who just can’t stay in one place.

Over an Over is available now as a free download when you pre-order the full album, which is set for release on July 12. Radio programmers can download the single now at AirPlay Direct.