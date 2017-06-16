Opportunities still available for 1927 Jubilee project

Last month, we told you about the upcoming 1927 Jubilee project, an album of original music from the southwest Virginia/northeast Tennessee area to be recorded in the spirit of the historic Bristol Sessions from 1927 when Ralph Peer first recorded Appalachian music for the Victor Talking Machine Company.

Stephen Schoenecker, who is serving as recording engineer for the project, recently reached out to us to share that he and his partners have extended their recording timeline. To more closely reflect the album’s historic inspiration, special recording dates will be held from July 27th through August 5th – exactly 90 years after the “Big Bang” of country music.

According to Schoenecker, recording will take place in downtown Bristol. They will accept walk-in acts of all genres each day, although at least one day will focus on a specific genre – “bluegrass recording in the traditional sense,” Schoenecker says. Currently, plans are to have the studio set up from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. every day. Each musician or group will be allotted one twenty-minute set to make their recording. Songs should be originals from the artists recording them, and may not have been released on any album previously.

Due to the additional recording sessions, the release date for the album has been pushed back to late September at the earliest or November at the latest. For more information on recording locations and times, interested artists can contact Schoenecker at 423-361-2752 or by email. News about the album is also posted periodically on the 1927 Jubilee Facebook page.