One Tear drops from Nu-Blu

Nu-Blu has released a new DVD, The Stories We Can Tell, which combines interviews with band principals, Daniel and Carolyn Routh, with a number of their recent music videos.

The project is offered in either a DVD format, or as a video download, along with a copy of their latest single, a contemporary bluegrass version of the Osborne Brothers classic, One Tear. You can only get the song with a purchase of the video, which the Rouths sing as a duet.

Though their previous single was an acoustic country release, Daniel says that bluegrass is an important part of everything they do.

“It’s safe to say that our story wouldn’t be possible without those that have paved the way before us. Our love for traditional bluegrass music is what led us to where we are. This is the inspiration behind our radio release of One Tear to go along with the DVD. We really hope you enjoy it!”

Here’s a taste of the track…

Radio programmers can get the single from AirPlay Direct, along with excerpts of the interview portions of the DVD.