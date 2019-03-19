One Tear drops from Nu-Blu

Posted on by John Lawless

Nu-Blu has released a new DVD, The Stories We Can Tell, which combines interviews with band principals, Daniel and Carolyn Routh, with a number of their recent music videos.

The project is offered in either a DVD format, or as a video download, along with a copy of their latest single, a contemporary bluegrass version of the Osborne Brothers classic, One Tear. You can only get the song with a purchase of the video, which the Rouths sing as a duet.

Though their previous single was an acoustic country release, Daniel says that bluegrass is an important part of everything they do.

“It’s safe to say that our story wouldn’t be possible without those that have paved the way before us. Our love for traditional bluegrass music is what led us to where we are. This is the inspiration behind our radio release of One Tear to go along with the DVD. We really hope you enjoy it!”

Here’s a taste of the track…

Radio programmers can get the single from AirPlay Direct, along with excerpts of the interview portions of the DVD.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today