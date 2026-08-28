Old Time Church from Caroline Owens, with The Isaacs

Billy Blue Records has a single today from Caroline Owens, which combines a new song from Bob Minner with longtime bluegrass gospel favorites, The Isaacs. And, of course, the youthful spirit and unmistakable voice of our lovely Ms. Owens.

It’s called Old Time Church, and remembers just such a place from childhood, delivered with four-part harmony from Ben, Becky, and Sonya Isaacs.

Songwriter Minner says he pulled it straight from his own lived experience.

“I grew up in an era where small country churches were the norm. It was about community, faith, and some really good folks in the rural part of Missouri I was raised in.

When I wrote Old Time Church, these are the things that I had in mind. It didn’t take long at all to write the song, but like a lot of songs, it sat in the drawer for a while, and I don’t think I even pitched it to anyone until I heard that Caroline was looking for something that had that nostalgic old-time feel.

Caroline and the Issacs did such an amazing job on it, and I’m thankful to Caroline for recording it.”

In addition to harmony from The Isaacs, we hear top musicians behind Owens, with Cody Kilby on guitar, Matt Menefee on banjo, Andy Leftwich on fiddle, Darin Aldridge on mandolin, Jeff Partin on reso-guitar, and Mike Bub on bass.

After recording together, Sonya Isaacs offered her own tribute to Caroline as an artist.

“We had the privilege of first hearing Caroline Owens sing at our Musication Nation talent search we hosted a few years go. Not only did she win first prize, but she also won our hearts.

We are so excited and proud to see how the industry is embracing her as a prominent female performer and writer. It was quite a full circle moment to get to sing with her on this awesome new song, Old Time Church! True to Caroline’s mature love for old time music, this song feels like one you may have sung 100 years ago, and it reminds us all that there was just something special about the good old way of the good ole days.

We love it and can’t wait for you to hear it!”

A favor she returns in spades.

“The Isaacs have been such an important part of my musical journey. Recording this with them was a childhood dream of mine. Old Time Church is one of those songs that reminds us why bluegrass and gospel have always gone hand in hand. I hope it takes listeners back to a place that feels like home.”

Give it a listen.

Old Time Church is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.