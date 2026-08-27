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Uncle Herschel video from Alan Bibey, with Sierra and Ronnie

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Alan Bibey video for Uncle Herschel with Sierra Hull and Ronnie McCoury

We shared last month the news that Alan Bibey had teamed up with Ronnie McCoury and Sierra Hull for a new tune of his, written and recorded as a tribute to the late, great Herschel Sizemore. All three count Herschel as a major influence, but it is especially poignant for Bibey, as he and Sizemore were close friends for many years.

Alan wrote a tune which he calls Uncle Herschel, very much in the style that he learned from Sizemore, which was released by Billy Blue Records in July. From the first notes of the kickoff, Herschel’s fans will recognize his unique approach to the instrument. Ronnie and Sierra each play a solo on the track, and then join with Alan for a triple mandolin send off at the end.

McCoury shred how much he enjoyed the sessions.

“I had a great time recording for the first time with my ole pal of 40 years Alan Bibey, a modern mandolin playing Titan! 

Honoring our mandolin hero Herschel Sizemore with a wonderful and thoughtful Alan original tune affectionately named Uncle Herschel! Of course, Sierra Hull makes everything she plays on better too! 

I’m sure Herschel would be proud of this trio of mandolin pickers honoring him the bluegrass way!”

Sierra added her own tribute to Alan.

“Alan Bibey can play two notes on the mandolin and you immediately know who it is. His sound is undeniably original, unique, and one that has been an inspiration to me since I first began playing the instrument. 

As a kid, I fell in love with the IIIrd Tyme Out album, Puttin’ New Roots Down. Alan’s solo on Lower On the Hog will forever be an example of bluegrass mandolin played at the highest level. His original tune from that same album, Gordon McGregor, was one I loved and often played live growing up. Alan’s solo album, In the Blue Room, is one I consider highly influential on me in those early years of learning to play bluegrass, and one I still return to when I need some inspiration.

To be asked to be a part of this recording with Alan and another dear friend and hero, Ronnie McCoury, is certainly an honor for me! To be able to help pay tribute to the legendary Herschel Sizemore on this track makes it even more special!”

Now Bibey has put together a music video which makes it even more real, as we see each mando-monster playing in the studio, along with Ron Stewart on banjo and Aubrey Haynie on fiddle. Also on the track are Jeff Huffman on guitar and Zack McLamb on bass.

It’s a fine introduction to Herschel’s style for those who may not know his remarkable catalog, and a comforting reminder for those of us who knew him well. And a wonderful tribute to a top-flight musician, and among the kindest and most generous people you might ever meet.

Have a look and listen.

Along with the video, Alan also shared some photos from his recent Herschel Sizemore tribute concert on August 22 at the Floyd Country Store in Floyd, VA. Subscribers to Floyd Country Store TV will be able to watch the concert online.

Alan Bibey with Joyce Sizemore, Herschel's widow, at The Floyd Country Store August 22, 2026
Alan Bibey & Grasstowne at The Floyd Country Store August 22, 2026
Lee Sizemore, Herschel's son, Joyce Sizemore, Herschel's widow, and family friend Don McRostie at The Floyd Country Store August 22, 2026
Joyce Sizemore, Herschel's widow, with Herschel's former student Spencer Blankenship at The Floyd Country Store August 22, 2026

The audio track for Uncle Herschel is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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