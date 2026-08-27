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10,000 Miles From a Friend video from Billy Strings

Event Details

Billy Strings

Just ahead of his So Much For Goodbyes album release tomorrow, Billy Strings has released a music video for one of the tracks. As has been his wont of late, it’s more of a short film, with Billy playing an acting role as well as providing the music.

This one is a ballad instead of a fiery bluegrass blazer, 10,000 Miles From A Friend, the story of an over-the-road trucker who misses his family while he’s away from home. The video portrays the life of a driver in the most realistic way possible, with Billy and director Bryan Schlam choosing an actual trucker to play the role on film. Schlam interviewed a number of drivers and spoke with them at length about the lifestyle in order to capture it accurately in the video.

On screen we see a driver determined to get home to see his granddaughter, after telling her he’d be there in time for something important to her. Paired with the audio track, it makes for a compelling narrative about these men and women who bring goods to every corner of the country, and most of the world, putting a face to their struggles. Be sure to watch through the credits to get the full effect.

The song features Billy with his touring band, Billy Failing on banjo, Jarrod Walker on mandolin, Alex Hargreaves on fiddle, and Royal Masat on bass. Billy plays guitar and sings, with Mickey Raphael adding bass harmonica.

Check it out.

10,000 Miles From A Friend, and the So Much For Goodbyes album, will be available on August 28 from popular download and streaming services online, and on CD and vinyl directly from the artist.

Billy Strings with the trucker from his 10,000 Miles From A Friend video

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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