October in the South from Dan Eubanks

Dan Eubanks, bass player with Special Consensus, has released a first single from his upcoming solo album, Look What the City’s Done.

Like a good many bluegrass bassists, Dan came over to the upright after first learning to play other instruments. In his case, it was banjo and guitar that initially caught his fancy, before taking up bass during high school. That led him to a formal study of music in college, and a Masters degree in Jazz Studies from Webster University in his hometown of St Louis. Living now in Nashville, Eubanks, writes music in a variety of styles.

For the single, Dan has selected an instrumental tune he wrote called October in the South, which starts with a mildly creepy sort of melody, perhaps appropriate for a Halloween vibe. It features Eubanks on bass with Chris Luquette on guitar and mandolin, and Chas Williams, who also produced and engineered, on reso-guitar.

For the vocal numbers on the album, Dan provides the lead singing.

Here’s a taste of October in the South…

More details about an album release date will be announced in the near future.

Until then, the single can be purchased for download at Dan’s band camp page, and will be available shortly from all the popular download and streaming sites. It can be accessed by radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.