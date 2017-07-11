No Rhyme Or Reason from Amanda Cook

Mountain Fever Records didn’t waste any time getting something to air from their newest artist, Amanda Cook.

Little more than a month from her signing, and they have a new single to radio. It’s the first track to release from her upcoming album, Deep Water, which is set to hit in November. The song is called No Rhyme Or Reason, and it’s an easy-going love song from Eddie Sanders, Dennis Crouch and Don MacAfee about a long-distance romance.

Cook says there are parallels to her own life.

“This song spoke to me from the very first listen. It reminds me of the love my husband and I have for one another. We came from two very different backgrounds, and marrying at 19, not many people understood why we wanted to get married so young. But, here we are 20 years later and happy as can be.”

No Rhyme Or Reason is available to radio programmers now via Airplay Direct, and will be offered to consumers for download purchase sometime next week.

Look for Deep Water November 3 from Mountain Fever.