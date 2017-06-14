Amanda Cook to Mountain Fever

Mountain Fever Records has announced the signing of Amanda Cook from western Florida to the label. Cook performs throughout the southeast with her band, Kennesaw Ridge, and has built an enthusiastic following through their strong strong performances and entertaining stage show.

The deal was done during the recent Bluegrass On The Plains festival in Auburn, AL where Mark Hodges, president of Mountain Fever, said he became convinced that she was the real deal.

“We’ve watched Amanda grow so quickly as an artist the past couple of years. She has everything it takes to be one of the top artists in the country and we’re proud she has chosen to take us along on the journey.”

A new album is expected in November from Amanda and Kennesaw Ridge, with a debut single hitting sometime during the summer.

She says that she and the band are looking forward to their new relationship with the Virginia label.

“I am humbled and honored to join the Mountain Fever Records family, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Mark Hodges and his staff. I anticipate wonderful things for the future of my music with this great group behind me!!”

The band consists of Amanda on mandolin, Carolyne VanLierop on banjo, Crystal Owens on bass, Scotty French on guitar, and George Mason on fiddle.

Here they are doing their version of the Jimmy Martin classic, Oceans Of Diamonds.

You can learn more about Amanda Cook online.