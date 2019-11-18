New County Grass at The Kentuckians of Michigan

The Kentuckians of Michigan have presented bluegrass music through the fall, winter, and spring months for over twenty years. This past Friday night the club showcased one of southeast Michigan’s top bands, New County Grass, in Romulus, Michigan.

The band is headed up by Duane Estep on mandolin, who is breaking in the Gibson #2 “Mon” mandolin that he received in October. The band is rounded out by Kyle Estep on guitar, Jennifer Zapolnick on bass, and Dean DuBois on banjo. They plays a mix of originals and rock solid traditional bluegrass music.Several local musicians were invited to join them during their second set. I am not sure if any ordinances were broken, but there were three banjos on the stage!!

Nathan Nisley is a left handed player who plays with JT and Thunder Hill. Serge Boyakin is another top flight young banjo player. Alex Owens played guitar and sang several tunes. Tony Zapolnick took over the bass toward the end of the set and sang a tune.

A good crowd was well entertained!

