My Daddy’s Shoes from Rick Lang and Troy Engle

New England songwriter Rick Lang has a Father’s Day gift for the entire bluegrass community, meant to celebrate his father, Walt Lang, and all the dads out there who have contributed so much to their children’s lives.

And it really is a gift, as the song, My Daddy’s Shoes, is being made available as a free download from Rick’s web site.

Lang wrote it as a tribute to Walt, and says that it will be included on an upcoming album on his own RLM Records.

“It took me thirty years to come up with the words to properly pay tribute to my dad’s life in a song. I sincerely hope that My Daddy’s Shoes helps to enhance everyone’s Father’s Day celebration this year, and for many years to come.”

The song was sung and recorded by Troy Engle in his Pennsylvania studio. A multi-instrumentalist as well as a singer and songwriter, Troy handled all the music on the track.

Here’s a taste…

Rick and his wife, Wendy, have also established a scholarship in honor of Rick’s father, who passed away in 1989. The Walt Lang Family Scholarship will benefits students at the Seacoast School of Technology in Exeter, NH who want to enter the trades. The award also recognizes the many contributions Walter R. Lang made to the Exeter area during his lifetime, especially in regard to vocational education.

“My father was a devoted father, family man, and a true patriot,” Rick says. “He set a lasting example of hard work and service.”

Anyone who would like a digital copy of the song can download it from Rick’s web site, or from Troy’s, and radio programmers can get a copy from AirPlay Direct.