My Baby’s Gone video from Steelwind

Oklahoma’s Steelwind has released a new music video today for My Baby’s Gone, the debut single from the band’s upcoming third album.

It’s a song written by fiddler Blake Parks and guitarist Michael Henneberry, telling the age-old tale of a failed romance. In it, a pair of lovers separate when one of them flees the scene, leaving the other with a broken heart.

The video is filmed with an historic western theme, shot at Prosperity Junction at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. We see the band and multiple actors dressed in turn-of-the-century clothing and surrounded by a period-specific backdrop which nicely captures the sentiment of lost love.

1984 Studios produced the music video, which was directed and edited by Mat Miller. Wardrobe and makeup was handled by Tamara Jones.

Steelwind is Adam Davis on reso-guitar, Joel Parks on banjo, Kenny Parks on bass, and newest member Becca Herrod on mandolin, in addition to Blake and Michael. The group has been playing together since 2009 and work a steady schedule throughout Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, and beyond.

Their first two albums are available online. The next one, Blue, is expected to be released in June.

Additional videos of Steelwind can be found on Facebook.