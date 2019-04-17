Mountain Fever launches Morning Glory Music

Mountain Fever Music Group in Riner, VA has announced the formation of a new label imprint for the company. Now, in addition to their bluegrass label, Mountain Fever Records, and their Americana/roots label, Travianna Records, they will also manage and support Gospel and inspirational music releases through Morning Glory Music.

As a motto, the new outfit has adopted the phrase, to Spread Joy Through Song, and they will do so with a trio of new projects over the next few months. Alan Bibey & Grasstowne are up first, with an all-Gospel album, Gonna Rise and Shine, due in May. Two singles from this record have already found success on our Weekly Gospel Chart. Both The Churchmen and The Gospel Plowboys also have new music coming this summer.

Mountain Fever Group President Mark Hodges says that this new label is a natural extension of the success his company has enjoyed to date.

“We are continuously impressed with the caliber of artists who devote their time and talents to sharing a message of peace, love, and salvation. Recently we felt compelled to use the strong musical foundation we’ve built to support artists who desire to share such music.”

Morning Glory is currently working to sign a number of other strong artists in this genre of bluegrass music, and more announcements are expected in short order.

More information about the new imprint and their future plans can be found online.