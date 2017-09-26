Molly Tuttle to Compass Records

Up-and-coming guitarist and singer Molly Tuttle has signed with Compass Records, just in time for a whirlwind week at IBMA World of Bluegrass in Raleigh. Tuttle, who has been catching the attention of the bluegrass world since she was a teen playing with her family’s band in California, has headed up her own group for the past few years and recently released a solo debut EP, Rise, which has found favor with critics and radio broadcasters alike.

Tuttle showcased as part of the Bluegrass Ramble at last year’s World of Bluegrass and was also selected as an IBMA Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year. This summer, she made a huge splash with three IBMA Award nominations: Emerging Artist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Guitar Player of the Year (becoming the first female nominated in that category).

Alison Brown, co-founder of Compass Records, had nothing but praise for Tuttle. “I’ve been a fan of Molly’s since I heard her at IBMA’s World of Bluegrass convention nearly a decade ago,” she said. “Since then it’s been wonderful to watch her mature into a great songwriter, guitarist, and bandleader. The depth of her musicianship is extremely impressive and I’m really proud of her both for what she is bringing to contemporary bluegrass as well as the example she is setting for the next generation.”

According to Tuttle, Brown and Garry West, the other co-founder of Compass Records, have been a source of encouragement and support to her for a number of years. “They are both heroes of mine as musicians and as people, and I am truly honored to join their wonderful team and sign on with Compass Records,” she said. Tuttle is currently working on a full-length album for Compass, set for a 2018 release.

Fans of Tuttle’s “indie bluegrass” can catch her at several locations this week in Raleigh, including a late night show at the Lincoln Theater on Thursday, appearances at the Street Fest and the California Bluegrass Association showcase suite Friday, and an afternoon set on the main stage at the Red Hat Amphitheater on Friday, and an afternoon set on the main stage at the Red Hat Amphitheater on Friday.

For more information, visit www.compassrecords.com and www.mollytuttlemusic.com.