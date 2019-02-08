Mile Twelve roars back with City That Drowned

Following a successful run with their debut album, Onwards, in 2017, Mike Twelve is back with a sophomore effort, City On A Hill, due for a March release.

A debut single is out today, City That Drowned, that plows familiar ground for the Boston-based band. Their trademark has become original songs that utilize the familiar bluegrass setting, but with a lyrical depth not always expected in the genre. Here they tell a dystopian tale of a past time in the form of stories shared from father to son.

The group’s lineup remains unchanged – Evan Murphy on guitar, Nate Sabat on bass, Brown Keith-Hynes on fiddle, David Benedict on mandolin, and BB Bowness on banjo.

They created this music video to accompany the new single, shot and edited by Bill Filipiak, a Nashville filmmaker who specializes in this medium.

City On A Hill is set for a March 29 release, though City That Drowned is available now as a single from the popular streaming and download sites. Pre-orders for the album are enabled online.

Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.

The band is touring now in New England, but heads off for a UK tour in March, getting home just in time for the album release. See all their tour dates online.