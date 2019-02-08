Mile Twelve roars back with City That Drowned

Posted on by John Lawless

Following a successful run with their debut album, Onwards, in 2017, Mike Twelve is back with a sophomore effort, City On A Hill, due for a March release.

A debut single is out today, City That Drowned, that plows familiar ground for the Boston-based band. Their trademark has become original songs that utilize the familiar bluegrass setting, but with a lyrical depth not always expected in the genre. Here they tell a dystopian tale of a past time in the form of stories shared from father to son. 

The group’s lineup remains unchanged – Evan Murphy on guitar, Nate Sabat on bass, Brown Keith-Hynes on fiddle, David Benedict on mandolin, and BB Bowness on banjo.

They created this music video to accompany the new single, shot and edited by Bill Filipiak, a Nashville filmmaker who specializes in this medium.

City On A Hill is set for a March 29 release, though City That Drowned is available now as a single from the popular streaming and download sites. Pre-orders for the album are enabled online.

Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.

Great stuff!

The band is touring now in New England, but heads off for a UK tour in March, getting home just in time for the album release. See all their tour dates online.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today