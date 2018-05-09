Midnight Feast video from Mile Twelve

We haven’t heard much of late from our Boston buddies in Mile Twelve. They’ve been touring all over the world in support of their debut album, Onwards, including several weeks in Japan during March.

While at the Emelin Theatre in New York this winter, they captured this video of a new song for the band, Midnight Feast, which they learned from the music of English folksinger Lal Waterson.

Mile Twelve is preparing now for a west coast tour that will take them through the end of May. You folks in Washington, Oregon, and California should make plans to catch one of their shows. This young band is doing it right.