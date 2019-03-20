Man About A Horse to Dark Shadow Recording

Nashville’s Dark Shadow Recording has announced the newest artist to join their label roster. It’s Man About A Horse, a contemporary bluegrass act from the Philadelphia region.

Like other young grassers from an urban background, their songs reflect influences from the pop music scene, with song topics more in keeping with their lived experiences than the mountains and cabins and home that figured so prominently in the first generation of our music. Their repertoire includes both band originals and carefully chosen covers, and they have found a large and loyal following through regular touring.

Label head Stephen Mougin, of the Sam Bush Band, speaks highly of his new charges, and says that he is eager to get to work with them on some new music.

“I’ve seen them live several times, starting with a great set at Grey Fox, and then had the privilege to have them join me for a band coaching session at the 2018 IBMA World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC. They are an exhilarating group of great pickers and singers searching for a new sound and discovering their own brand of music.

They are a wonderful addition to the Dark Shadow family and I can’t wait to get in the studio!”

Upon signing their new agreement, Mougin and Matt Royles of Man About A Horse created this brief video announcement.

Recording will begin this fall for a new project, with plans for a 2020 release.

The Horsey Boys, as their fans have dubbed them, are Royles on guitar, Matt Thomas on bass, Dan Whitener on banjo, Matthew Hiller on mandolin, and Eric Lee on fiddle.