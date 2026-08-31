Friday Night Blues video from Country Grass

Pinecastle Records has released a music video for Lorraine Jordan & Country Grass, to accompany the band’s current single. It’s their grassed up version of John Conlee’s 1980 hit, Friday Night Blues, with the full bluegrass treatment.

It’s the third cut from Country Grass II, a new project that follows the first by that name, where Lorraine and the guys once again take popular country songs and reinterpret them bluegrass style. Some, like this one, are performed solely by the band, and others will feature special guests recreating their songs with Lorraine and company.

The Country Grass band is a touring and recording effort Jordan has put together in addition to her Carolina Road band. It includes Allen Dyer on guitar and lead vocals, Garrett Morris on banjo, Kent Dixon on mandolin, Tim Tew on guitar, Matt Hooper on fiddle, Duncan Stitt on reso-guitar, and Lorraine on bass.

In the video we see Country Grass picking and singing Friday Night Blues, with Allen taking the lead, interspersed with clips that act out the story as it goes along.

Have a look and listen.

Friday Night Blues is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.