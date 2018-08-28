Losing You Blues video from Sister Sadie

Pinecastle Records has released a music video from Sister Sadie, the distaff supergroup side project that is fast eclipsing the work of its individual members.

The band includes two noted bluegrass vocalists, Dale Ann Bradley and Tina Adair, on guitar and mandolin, along with Gena Britt on banjo, Deanie Richardson on fiddle, and Beth Lawrence on bass. All are recognized touring pros of long standing, whose chance jam turned into an album, which has since turned into headliner status and a second record, recently released as Sister Sadie II.

The video is for the project’s first single, Losing You Blues, which has spent several weeks on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart since its June release. Written by Tina Adair and Doug Bartlett, its a familiar bluegrass story bidding good riddance to a bad love. Adair sings it in her trademark aggressive style, with the band providing a perfect bluesy accompaniment.

You get a feel from the video of the sense of mirth that pervades this group, but you really have to see them in person to grip how fun-loving these gals really are. Be sure to catch them if them come your way.

Losing You Blues is available for download purchase now from all the popular sites, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.