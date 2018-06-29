Losing You Blues drops for Sister Sadie

Distaff bluegrass supergroup Sister Sadie is back with a debut single from their upcoming Pinecastle album, showing why these ladies who initially got together for fun have become one of the prime draws on the festival circuit.

Losing You Blues was written by mandolinist Tina Adair with Doug Bartlett, and showcases Tina’s powerhouse vocals. It kicks off with Deanie Richardson’s piercing fiddle, and drives along into the chorus supported by harmonies from Dale Ann Bradley on guitar and Gina Britt on banjo, anchored by rock solid bass from Beth Lawrence.

As if there was ever any doubt, these girls show that they can run with the big boys.

Speaking jointly, the band shares their excitement about their sophomore effort, called simply Sister Sadie II.

“After we performed an impromptu concert at the Station Inn in Nashville, all five of us women knew that there would be more that we would do together. We are all in a very natural state when we perform as a group. No struggle… just in tune with thought, spirit and musical expression. Along with these factors, being on what we feel is one of the most creative and artist friendly labels in the business, Pinecastle Records, we have a sense of excitement that Sister Sadie will be in the perfect musical environment to be who we are and offer our style in the purest way…. which is what this band wants. We are pumped and excited to be teaming up with Pinecastle for this project and can’t wait to get it out to our fans!”

This preview video offers a tease of the track.

Losing You Blues is available for download purchase now from all the popular sites, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.