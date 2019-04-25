Looking Out For You And Me video from Zoe & Cloyd

Organic Records has released a music video for Looking Out for You and Me, their current single from Zoe & Cloyd.

Attentive readers may recall that we premiered this track last month when it was first released, mentioning that the song, written by John Cloyd Miller, carried a bit of a ’60s protest song vibe. The lyric challenges the listener to be concerned about how the tactics and goals of the movers and shakers in the world might affect us a but further down the chain. In truth, their question of “Who’s looking out for you and me” has a simple answer. Outside of your parents, not really anyone is, so there’a benefit to being cynical regarding politicians and earthly saviours of every stripe.

All that aside, they’ve come up with a groovin’ bluegrass song with a bluesy element, sung as a duet between Miller and his wife, Natalya Weinstein (Zoe). She’s on fiddle and he’s on guitar and mandolin, supported by Bennet Sullivan on banjo, and Kevin Kehrberg on bass. They choose an industrial site as a backdrop, calling forward the contradiction that the modern life that gives us so much convenience may come at a cost to other things we hold dear. No one really wants to give up their cell phones and computers, or the vehicles that convey us to remote locations, even as we recognize that nothing comes for free.

The video is beautifully shot and edited, incorporating some dramatic drone photography, by Bob Peck of Mountains To Sea Films and Ty Gilpin with Organic Records. Gilpin directed, and edited the final product.

Looking Out For You and Me is available now as a single wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get a copy via AirPlay Direct.

The song will be included on an upcoming Organic project from Zoe & Cloyd.