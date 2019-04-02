Looking For The Bridge video from Chris Jones

Coinciding with the release of their new album, The Choosing Road, here’s a new music video from Chris Jones & The Night Drivers.

Looking For The Bridge marks the third single from the album, which dropped last week on Mountain Home Music. Written by Chris and Night Drivers bassist jon Weisberger, it’s one that Jones said came to him in a different way.

“I’d say I’ve become a more melody-driven writer. I like the melody to be able to stand on its own, even if there were no lyrics. In the case of Looking For the Bridge, almost all the melody and the little signature lick came before any of the lyrics did. That’s a first for me. Jon and I collaborated on the lyrics, and it’s really about looking for some way to get back over a divide of time to get a romance back to how it was.”

The song has that easy-going feel that typifies so much of Chris’ music, nicely setting off his deep, familiar voice.

The Choosing Road is available wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.