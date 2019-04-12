Look What The City’s Done from Dan Eubanks

Dan Eubanks has released a single from his current solo project, the title track of Look What The City’s Done. Bluegrass fans know Dan as the bass player with Special Consensus since 2013, and while he takes a supporting role in the band, he is also a fine singer and songwriter in his own right.

The fast-moving song tells the story of a small town boy who moves to the city, and how it has rubbed off on him since his arrival. Eubanks says that, “The song explores the album’s underlying theme of the rural to urban transition that I feel is ever present in the bluegrass story, as well as America’s story.”

Dan is supported by some of his Nashville buds, Ashby Frank on mandolin, Brandon Bostic on guitar, and Ned Luberecki on banjo. Dan plays bass, with his co-producer Chas Williams on reso-guitar, and John Cowan on tenor vocal.

Here’s a taste…

You can find the album, and the single, wherever you stream or download music online, and directly from Eubanks at his bandcamp site. It is available to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

Physical CDs can be purchased at any Special Consensus show, or by reaching out to Dan by email.