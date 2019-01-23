Long Hard Road video from NewTown

NewTown has a new music video for Long Hard Road, one of the songs on their current album, Old World, with Mountain Home Music Company.

The Lexington-based band is rooted by the husband-and-wife team of Jr Williams and Kati Penn Williams, both strong vocalists with very different styles. Kati takes the lead on Long Hard Road, written by Tyler Childers, one of the group’s favorite songwriters.

Jr. is on banjo, and Kati on fiddle, with Travis Anderson on bass, Mitchell Cannon on mandolin, and Jared Hensley on guitar.

Old World is available wherever you stream or download music online.