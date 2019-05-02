Little Church on the Hill from Angie Lynn Carter

Angie Lynn Carter is a very popular singer based in Atlanta. Primarily a country artist, she and her band tour widely throughout the southeast, receiving radio play on country stations in their home base.

But her new single is a bluegrass song, The Little Church On The Hill, which tells a familiar story of growing up in the country, with family trying to keep the kids still in the pews on Sundays.

The song was written by the guitarist in her band, Ryder Sanders, with some help from Angie, Chas Childres, and Tyson Halford. Sanders tells us that he was watching Ricky Skaggs’ stunning performance on the CMA Awards show last fall, and was inspired to start working with this melody. He was on the road at the time, and as soon as he got home he showed what he had to Carter. She loved it right away, and they were in the studio cutting it as soon as it was finished.

It’s now available as a single online. Here’s a taste of the track.

The Little Church on the Hill is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get it via AirPlay Direct.