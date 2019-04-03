Let Me Know video from Duck Wallow Lane

From the time we launched Bluegrass Today in 2011, one of our goals has been to highlight talented young people in bluegrass music. There are a good many of them out there, all over the world, and it is exciting for us formerly young people to watch them learn and grow.

Our example today comes from Plant City, FL, a fairly small town near Tampa. There a dual-family group called Duck Wallow Lane is embarking on their bluegrass experience. But unlike the traditional family band, with Mom, Dad, and the kids, this bunch consists of two dads with their teen children. Like most family bands, they are discovering how much fun it is play bluegrass, and to have the opportunity to entertain others with their music. It is also a fine way for parents to spend quality, away-from-home time with their kids, and for the teens to interact with dad in a different way.

Duck Wallow Lane is Michael Maravilla on banjo, with his 15 year old son, Barrett, on mandolin, and Beau Brake on bass, with his 13 year old daughter, Morgan, on guitar. They perform at events around the Tampa/Clearwater region, and have recently recorded their first song, and shot a music video.

It’s a song Michael wrote called Let Me Know, which Morgan sings. They shot the video last month, and Morgan’s mom, Victoria Brake, tells us was produced for them by VU Media Group in Tampa.

“We have several original songs that we are in the process of trying to get recorded, but we had this opportunity just this past Saturday to shoot this video. That is an abandoned house in the Clearwater area, called Eagle Lake Mansion. It was a pretty neat day.”

See what you think.

Well done all!

You can keep up with Duck Wallow Lane on Facebook.