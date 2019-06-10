Larry Stephenson at Music in the Meadows

Music in the Meadows is a free summer concert series sponsored by the Oakland Township Parks and Recreation. Oakland Township is located in Oakland County in southeast Michigan. There will be two more concerts in this year’s series, Friday July 12, and Friday August 16.

Larry Stephenson kicked off the 2019 series on June 7. Larry is celebrating his 30th year as a band leader. He can fill several sets of music with beloved songs from the band’s past. His current project is simply titled, 30. It has new music along with a couple resurrected “oldies.”

A warm, sunny evening brought out a good crowd to listen to Stephenson’s music. Larry currently has a trio of young, but very experienced, musicians working with him. Derek Vaden, Nick Dauphinais, and Eddie Faris provide solid backup to Larry. Larry will be in Michigan on July 31 at the Milan Bluegrass Festival. Be sure to get out and see him.

Support your local music venue.