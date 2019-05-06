LakeSide to Morning Glory Music

Morning Glory Music is wasting no time signing new artists since being announced as a new bluegrass Gospel imprint in the Mountain Fever Records Group family.

Last month they signed King James Boys as their first artists, and have today revealed an agreement with LakeSide from Madisonville, TN. Like KJB, LakeSide presents a sound that combines bluegrass instrumentation with southern Gospel style singing.

The group consists of Greg Blankenship on mandolin, Jackie Cummings on bass, Lucas Blankenship on cajon, John Robert Freels on banjo, and Walt Williamson on guitar. All five take their turns singing lead and harmony vocals, offering a wide variety of combinations to their audience.

The guys issued this statement jointly upon signing with Morning Glory.

“LakeSide is truly looking forward to partnering with Morning Glory Music and The Mountain Fever Music Group. We know with this partnership we’ll be a able to create and release wonderful acoustic Gospel music and share it with folks everywhere to allow Jesus to minister to all.”

You can get a taste of the LakeSide experience in this electronic press kit they assembled earlier this year.

Morning Glory is planning to release new music from LakeSide later this year.

You can keep up with their comings and goings online.