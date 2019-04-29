King James Boys to Morning Glory Music

Bluegrass Gospel stalwarts The King James Boys have been signed as the inaugural artists with the newly-founded Morning Glory Music. The label is the specialized Gospel imprint for the Mountain Fever Records Group, based in Riner, VA.

The Boys have been singing together since 1994, when they got together to sing at their church in South Carolina. With a goal of combing southern Gospel harmonies with bluegrass instrumentation, word began to spread about this strong new group, and before long they found themselves on the road playing festivals and churches across the southeast.

KJB is led by Randy Spencer on guitar, who handles the bulk of the lead singing, along with Jeff Dover on bass vocals, Cole Spencer on bass guitar and harmony vocals, Curtis Lewis on banjo, and Will Hart on mandolin and harmony vocals.

Their recent music has been prominent on our Bluegrass Today Gospel Weekly airplay chart, including a #1 song.

New King James Boys music is expected later this year from Morning Glory. Expect more news on that front in the near future.

Here’s a listen to their big song from last year, Was Nots.