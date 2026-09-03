Chet Rhodes passes

Chet Rhodes, 78, a longtime associate of bluegrass music distributors: County Sales and Record Depot, passed away unexpectedly on August 25, 2026. From Roanoke, Virginia, Rhodes had a passion for bluegrass music, and turned it into a lifelong career. He first worked on radio in Blacksburg as a disc jockey, then became an employee of County Sales, and eventually was owner/manager of Record Depot which he bought from Dave Freeman in 2003.

Initially, I met Chet in the early ’70s when I first purchased vinyl Rebel Records from his vendor table at Carlton Haney’s bluegrass festival in Camp Springs, NC. I became a regular customer and we developed a friendship.

Penny Parsons, writer/marketer/public relations/producer, reflected on her business relationship with the record dealer:

“I first became acquainted with Chet Rhodes in the early 1980s when I worked for Sugar Hill Records. He was working for Dave Freeman, who owned the Rebel and County record labels, County Sales mail order, and Record Depot distribution company. Chet was the warehouse manager for Record Depot, and he also sold recorded music at bluegrass festivals for County Sales so I would often see him and visit. We had lively conversations about music and laughed a lot.

In the early 1990s, I began working as a sales rep for Record Depot. After Chet purchased the company, I continued to work closely with him. He was a fountain of knowledge about many different kinds of music, and he knew many musicians personally…not just bluegrassers, but members of bands such as Goose Creek Symphony, who once performed at his birthday party.

He always went out of his way to support boutique labels and regional bands who released their own projects, which meant that Record Depot was able to supply records stores with product they might not otherwise have been able to carry. Chet loved to travel to the west, and when he had vacation time he often went to Las Vegas to see shows or to national parks.

Chet suffered a stroke around 2014 (I think), and he worked extremely hard to recover his mobility, always remaining positive. After his recovery, he continued to enjoy going to concerts and other musical events closer to home, and he regularly participated in the bluegrass community through social media. I was shocked and saddened to learn of his passing last week. The bluegrass world has lost another important member, friend, and supporter, much too soon.”

John Lawless, editor of Bluegrass Today, noted Rhodes’ determination.

Chet’s recovery from his stroke was an inspiration to everyone who knew him. It was a debilitating stroke, but from the start he told everyone – his doctors, therapists, family, and friends – that he was going to come all the way back. And he did. He said his therapists told him that he was an ideal patient. He did everything they told him to do. I saw him one time and he was walking with braces; the next time he was walking without them. Then he was passed to drive again. It was a remarkable thing to see.

He ran The Record Depot for so many years successfully. Chet had the bad fortune to purchase the business just before the demand for audio CDs fell to almost nothing. But he knew the wholesale record business.”

Vicki Moser, a former co-worker, shared on Facebook:

“I lost a WKEX radio disc jockey buddy, Chet Rhodes. We were a country music station located almost in sight of Virginia Tech, with both of us on air in the early ’70s. I was part time (limited) dj, full time traffic coordinator and copywriter, and Chet did mornings. We both loved bluegrass and we tried to play bluegrass tunes as often as we could get by with it. Sure do hate that he had to go. I promise to amp up my daily dose of bluegrass in your honor, Chet.”

Wanda Barnett, fiddler with New Coon Creek Girls for ten years, posted…

“Oh dear, Chet Rhodes. I sure was not expecting this, dear friend. Like so many bluegrass musicians, Chet has been there from the beginning and never stopped supporting and remembering every one of us as life continued to take different turns. I bought my first bluegrass records from Chet. He was a dear friend of the New Coon Creek Girls, but we are not alone in that. He never stopped from time to time sending a card, sending a gift in the mail. Reaching out to encourage me. To support me publicly and privately. Gonna miss you, buddy, big time. All my love.”

Christy Inoferio Kareawwanaratana developed a friendship with Rhodes via the internet.

“Chet was a truly special person whose kindness, warmth, and love for music touched so many lives. He was an important part of the southwest Virginia music community and someone who will be deeply missed by everyone fortunate enough to have known him.

I feel especially grateful that I had the opportunity to know Chet and share a small part of his life. I will always cherish the memories of him coming into my Sunrise Stream on YouTube. Seeing him there, sharing in the morning with us, was something I truly appreciated. Those moments may have seemed simple at the time, but they are now memories I will hold close to my heart.

Chet had a way of making people feel welcome, and his presence will be missed more than words can express. His kindness, his love of music, and the memories he created with others will continue to live on.

Sometimes people leave footprints on our hearts without ever realizing how deeply they mattered. Chet certainly left his mark on mine.

Thank you, Chet, for being a part of my Sunrise family and for sharing those mornings with us. I am truly grateful that our paths crossed. You will be deeply missed, always remembered, and never forgotten.

Rest peacefully, Chet Rhodes. May your journey home be filled with peace and beautiful music.”

Mark Newton, bluegrass musician, posted…

“A friend to the bluegrass and country music community. A great humanitarian.”

Jan Johansson, bluegrass musician/teacher/historian/collector, who first met Rhodes in 1981 summed up Chet Rhodes passing:

“One of the good ones. Chet will be missed.”

There are no funeral arrangements per his request, but a celebration of life will be held at a future date.

R.I.P., Chet Rhodes